Sacramento Kings produced a superb performance to beat Detroit Pistons 127-117 in the NBA 2024-25 at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on April 8. It was a third straight win for Sacramento Kings. Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan were the star performers for Sacramento Kings in this contest, with two combining to score 80 points as Sacramento Kings pulled off a comeback win in the second half. At half-time, the Detroit Pistons led 72-62. In the second half, Sacramento Kings obtained a 97-94 lead and the Detroit Pistons could not gain the upper hand in the match anymore from then on. Zach Lavine, scored 43 points, 17 of which came in the fourth quarter and he became the first Sacramento Kings player to record 35+ points and 5+ threes in consecutive matches. DeMar DeRozan scored 37 points. David Beckham Receives Signed Stephen Curry Jersey, England Football Legend Meets Star USA Basketball Player After Golden State Warriors' Narrow Win Over Los Angeles Lakers in NBA 2024-25 Match (Watch Video).

Sacramento Kings Beat Detroit Pistons

🏀 MONDAY'S FINAL SCORES 🏀 Zach LaVine's 17-point 4th quarter powers the @SacramentoKings' 18-point road comeback! DeRozan: 37 PTS Sabonis: 19 PTS, 15 REB, 10 AST Valančiūnas: 10 PTS, 12 REB Cunningham: 35 PTS pic.twitter.com/qSQRoE7whh — NBA (@NBA) April 8, 2025

