Sagar Jaglan will compete in the 74kg repechage rounds at World Wrestling Championships 2022 on September 17, 2022 (Saturday) from 02:00 PM IST onwards. The event is being held in Belgrade, Switzerland. No live telecast is available for the competition in India but fans could be able to watch the World Wrestling Championships 2022 live streaming on United World Wrestling’s (UWW) official website and olympics.com.

It’s time for some 𝑑𝑎𝑛𝑔𝑎𝑙…𝑑𝑎𝑛𝑔𝑎𝑙! 🤼 World Wrestling Championships 2022 gets underway today! 🤩 Watch all the 🔥 action LIVE! ⏰: 9:20 PM IST onwards#WrestleBelgrade | @wrestling — Olympic Khel (@OlympicKhel) September 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)