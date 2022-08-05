Sakshi Malik added to India's gold medal tally with a second one in wrestling, achieved in the women's 62kg freestyle wrestling. This was her first-ever Commonwealth Games gold medal. Malik beat Canada's Godinez Gonzalez in an inspired performance.

Gold for Sakshi Malik!

SAKSHI WINS GOLD 🤩🤩 Rio Olympics 🥉medalist @SakshiMalik (W-62kg) upgrades her 2018 CWG 🥉 to🥇 at @birminghamcg22 🔥 What a Comeback 🤯 VICTORY BY FALL 🔥 With this Sakshi wins her 3rd consecutive medal at #CommonwealthGames 🥇🥉🥈 Medal in all 3️⃣colors 😇#Cheer4India 1/1 pic.twitter.com/vsRqbhh890 — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)