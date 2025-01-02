Virat Kohli and Sam Konstas seemed to have buried the hatchet as they posed for a picture at the Kirribilli House. The Indian as well as Australian cricket teams were hosted by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on January 1 where this picture was clicked. In a picture which has gone viral, Sam Konstas and Virat Kohli were all smiles as they posed for the cameras. The two cricketers had attracted attention after their heated exchange at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test. Virat Kohli was fined 20% of his match fee for his physical altercation with the Australian debutant. The picture of Virat Kohli and Sam Konstas posing together has gone viral. Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah Pose With Sam Konstas' Brothers Ahead of IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 (See Pics).

Virat Kohli Poses With Sam Konstas

