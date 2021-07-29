Indian boxer Satish Kumar secures quarterfinal berth after 4-1 win over Jamaica's Ricardo Brown in the Men’s Superheavyweight (+91 kg) Preliminaries Round of 16 event at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

See the tweet here:

News Flash: Boxing: Satish Kumar is through to QF (+91kg) after beating Ricardo Brown (Jamaica) 4:1. Satish is now just one win away from a medal. #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/cEvUEIZTWJ — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 29, 2021

