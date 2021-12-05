The Saudi Arabia GP 2021 will be held later at 11.00 pm. This is a perfect chance for Max Verstappen to win his debut Championship title. A win here would simply mean that he walks away with the title. Whereas, Lewis Hamilton will leave no stone unturned to win this match to deny his arch-rival with the title. The battle is on and you can catch up with the game on Start Sports and Hotstar Disney+. Check out the live streaming deets.

Will @Max33Verstappen be crowned champion in Saudi Arabia on Sunday? 👑🏆 Here is how it *could* happen on race day in Jeddah 👀#SaudiArabianGP 🇸🇦 #HistoryAwaits pic.twitter.com/E3k2uM7VoP — Formula 1 (@F1) December 5, 2021

Timings:

🚨 REMINDER 🚨 Lights out in Jeddah is at 8.30pm local time (1730 GMT). Don't miss it!#SaudiArabianGP 🇸🇦 #F1 pic.twitter.com/cU1fo5kDN4 — Formula 1 (@F1) December 5, 2021

