The day keeps giving to the female pugilists of team India in the ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championships as Saweety Boora and Alfiya Khan wins the third and fourth gold of the day in the ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championships. Saweety defeated Kazakhstan's Gulsaya Yerzhan by a unanimous decision of 5-0 in the 81 Kg category. Meanwhile, in the 81+ category Alfiya Khan won in the final against Islam Husaili of Jordan as the pugilist from Jordan was disqualified for attempt to hit with shoulder in Round 1.

Saweety Boora wins third gold of the day in Asian Boxing Championships:

Saweety Boora wins gold in the women's 81kg division at the Asian Championships beating Kazakhstans Gulsaya Yerzhan by a 5-0 decision. This is her first gold after silver in 2015 and bronze in 2021. pic.twitter.com/mvTnBl5BKE — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) November 11, 2022

Alfiya Khan confirms fourth gold for women pugilists of India in Asian Boxing Championships:

4th gold of the day as Alfiya Khan beats Islam Husaili of Jordan in the women's 81+ kg category at the Asian Championships. Strong performance by 🇮🇳 but the caveat that only one gold (Lovlina Borgohain in 75kg) was in an Olympic weight division. pic.twitter.com/2LATSflyGY — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) November 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)