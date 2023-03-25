A historic day in Women's boxing of India as after Nitu Ghanghas, Saweety Boora also clinches gold medal in the Women's World Boxing Championships. She takes the top spot in the 81 Kg category by beating Wang Lina of China by points in the final. She creates history by becoming the seventh Indian to win a World Championship.

Saweety Boora Clinches Gold

SAWEETY DOUBLES THE JOY - 2nd GOLD OF 2023 WORLDS 🥊 2022 Asian Champ Saweety Boora wins her first World Ch'ps 🥇 to become the 7th World Champ from 🇮🇳 as she defeats Wang🇨🇳 by virtue of points! After 9 long years, Saweety upgrades her 2014 edition 🥈 to a 🥇👏👏 pic.twitter.com/FSvSLCb91F — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) March 25, 2023

