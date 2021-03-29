Shahid Afridi Prays for Forgiveness on Shab-E-Barat

The Prophet Muhammad (SAW) said: On the middle night of Shaban,Allah (SWT) descends to the lowest heaven& remits more sins than the hair of the goats of Banu Kalb (Tirmidhi)

May Allah forgive us all this Shab-e-Barat&accept all our deeds of the past& for the coming Ramadan,Ameen.

— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 29, 2021