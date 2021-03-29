Shahid Afridi Prays for Forgiveness on Shab-E-Barat
The Prophet Muhammad (SAW) said: On the middle night of Shaban,Allah (SWT) descends to the lowest heaven& remits more sins than the hair of the goats of Banu Kalb (Tirmidhi)
May Allah forgive us all this Shab-e-Barat&accept all our deeds of the past& for the coming Ramadan,Ameen.
— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 29, 2021
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)