Shahid Afridi watched on as the India Champions players left the stadium with their kit bags as the IND vs PAK WCL 2025 (World Championship of Legends) semi-final match was called off. The India Champions had made it to the semi-final after beating the West Indies Champions, but opted out of their semi-final match against the Pakistan Champions amid tension between the two nations. Shahid Afridi, in another video, had taken a jibe at the India Champions side and was seemingly confident that they would play Pakistan in the semi-final. "Pata nahi ab kis muh se khelega par khelega hamare sath hi," (Don't know with which face India will show up to play, but they will have to play against us only). However, his comment backfired big time as the India Champions players withdrew from the match, leading the WCL 2025 to call off the IND vs PAK semi-final altogether, with Pakistan advancing to the final. The video of Shahid Afridi watching the India Champions players leave the stadium went viral. IND vs PAK WCL 2025 Semi-Final Officially Called Off After India Champions’ Players Pull Out, Pakistan Champions Advance to Final.

Shahid Afridi Watches India Champions Players Leave Stadium

Indian team packing their bags and knocked out out of WCL 🇮🇳 Lala watching them from the balcony. #WCL2025 pic.twitter.com/zpmffXfqWE — TEAM AFRIDI (@TEAM_AFRIDI) July 30, 2025

Shahid Afridi Takes Jibe at India Champions' Side

بھارت سیمی فائنل تک تو پہنچ گیا اب کس منہ سے ھمارے ساتھ کھیلے گا۔شاھد آفریدی pic.twitter.com/1UScfnzpYl — Shahid Khan Afridi Fan (@Afridiifan) July 30, 2025

