Shahid Afridi has taken a jibe at India Champions players once again, this time for boycotting the WCL 2025 (World Championship of Legends) semi-final against Pakistan Champions. The India Champions players qualified for the WCL 2025 semi-final by beating the West Indies but opted out of the last four showdown against the Pakistan Champions with prevailing tension between the two nations. The India Champions players had withdrawn from their group stage match against Pakistan Champions as well and after Yuvraj Singh and co had made the semis, Shahid Afridi had said, "Pata nahi b kis muh se khelega but khelega hamare sath hi," (Don't know with which face India will show up to play, but they will have to play against us only). This time, he had a go at the India Champions players once again, stating, "Mulk ke liye embarrassment na bane." (Don't be an embarrassment for your nation). Video of Shahid Afridi Watching India Champions Players Leave Stadium Goes Viral After His 'Kis Muh Se' Remark As IND vs PAK WCL 2025 Semi-Final Gets Called Off.

Shahid Afridi Takes Dig at India Champions Players Again

Shahid Afridi's Statement after India 🇮🇳 Champions refused to play against Pakistan 🇵🇰 Champions in WCL Semi Final 🧐 A must watch video 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/dCwxEs02iF — Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) August 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)