Shubman Gill scored a fine 82* off 72 deliveries and is our Top Performer from the second innings.



A look at his batting summary here 👇👇#ZIMvIND @ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/cIwXJPLmXE— BCCI (@BCCI) August 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)