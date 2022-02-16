Olympian Simone Biles took to social media to announce her engagement to Jonathan Owens. She shared some pictures of her engagement on Twitter and wrote, "WOKE UP A FIANCÉE. I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married!"

See Her Post:

WOKE UP A FIANCÉE 💍💍😭 I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married! 🕊🤎@jjowens_3 pic.twitter.com/BcrWvhEE38 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) February 15, 2022

