Eminent wrestlers of India are currently protesting at the Jantar Mantar for alleged sexual harassment of Women Wrestlers by WFI President Brij Bhusan Sharan Singh. Currently there is a tussle going on between the Delhi police and the protesting wrestlers. Several sportspersons have reached out to the protestants with their support but in a recently released video, Sourav Ganguly, former Indian cricket team captain and former BCCI president was spotted staying tight-lipped on the matter. He admitted that he doesn't have much knowledge on the issue and as a result a comment will be inappropriate.

Sourav Ganguly Stays Tight-Lipped On Wrestlers Protests

VIDEO | "Let them fight their battle. I don't know what's happening there, I just read in the newspapers. In the sports world, I realised one thing that you don't talk about things you don't have complete knowledge of," says @SGanguly99 on wrestlers' protest. pic.twitter.com/NjsaipIkyr — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 5, 2023

