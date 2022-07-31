Srihari Natraj will compete at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on July 31, 2022 (Sunday) in the Men's 50m Backstroke semifinal event. The event has a start time of 11:37 pm IST. Sony Sports channels and DD Sports will telecast the games on TV while SonyLIV will provide the live streaming.

#Swimming Update 🚨 Men's 50m Backstroke @srihari3529 finishes 2nd in Heat 6 & 8th overall with a timing of 00:25.52s; qualifying for the semifinals The last swimmer to qualify for SF clocked a timing of 00:25.86 His SF is scheduled for 31st July- 11:37 PM IST — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 31, 2022

