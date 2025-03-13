Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added another feather to his illustrious cap, breaking past Kevin Durant's club record to become the fastest to 10,000 points for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander achieved this record during the NBA 2024-25 Oklahoma City Thunder vs Boston Celtics match, where current Western Conference leaders took down defending champions 118-112. Gilgeous-Alexander reached the 10,000 career-point mark in his 368 games for the Thunder, while Durant took 381 matches. Gilgeous-Alexander recently joined Michael Jordan in an elite NBA players' list, where the Thunder star became the second in the last forty years to record over 30 points in more than 40 games in three straight seasons. Cleveland Cavaliers Becomes Sixth Team in NBA History To Notch Multiple 15+ Game Win Streak in a Single Season, Achieves Feat After 109–104 Victory Over Brooklyn Nets in Cavaliers vs Nets Match.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Creates History

