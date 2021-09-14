Chennai Super Kings fame Suresh Raina and his wife Priyanka Chaudhary Raina featured in the first episode of the franchise's new initiative called the Super Couple. In the video, the couple shared about their first meeting, answered some funny questions and talked about memorable instances from their lives. CSK put out their video on the micro-blogging site, Twitter and shared the beautiful episode with the fans around the world.

Check Out the Glimpses From Episode 1 of CSK's Super Couple:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)