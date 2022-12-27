New Delhi, Dec 27: The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising former India cricketers Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjape and Sulakshana Naik will be meeting in Mumbai on December 30. "Yes, it is, " said Malhotra in confirmation to a query from IANS over the meeting of the CAC. Apart from this, it is yet to be known what the agenda of the meeting is and whether the nature of the CAC meeting is formal or informal. Malhotra has represented India in seven Tests and 20 ODI and had recently served as the President of the Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA). Paranjape had played four ODIs for India and was part of the Senior Men's Selection Committee under the chairmanship of MSK Prasad.England Announce Schedule for Men’s White-Ball Tour of Bangladesh in 2023, Check Fixtures

Sulakshana, who played two Tests, 46 ODIs and 31 T20Is for India in a career spanning 11 years, continues to be a part of the three-member CAC, where Madan Lal and RP Singh were the previous members in the panel.

But with Lal, a member of India's 1983 World Cup winning team, being ineligible to continue after crossing the age limit of 70 and Singh joining Mumbai Indians as a talent scout, there were two vacant spots in the CAC.

The first job of the rejigged CAC, appointed by the BCCI on December 1, will be to select the new members of the five-man senior men's selection committee.

On November 18, the BCCI invited applications for all the positions of the selection committee, which was being headed by ex-India fast bowler Chetan Sharma. The development came just a week after India crashed out of the Men's T20 World Cup in the semi-finals stage with a ten-wicket loss to England at Adelaide Oval.

The deadline for the applications ended on November 28, with multiple reports suggesting that more than 60 candidates have applied for positions in the five-man selection committee.

As per the criteria set by the BCCI, candidates should have played seven Test matches or 30 first- class matches or 10 ODIs and 20 first-class matches. The applicant should have retired from the game at least five years ago.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 27, 2022 07:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).