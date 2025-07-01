Upsets galore in the Wimbledon 2025 and this time a big one as third seed Alexander Zverev gets knocked out of the Wimbledon 2025 in the first round. The Frenchman defeated Zverev by a margin of 7-6(3), 6-7(8), 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-4. Zverev fought back well in the fourth set pulling Arthur Rinderknech to the fifth set. But it was not enough as Rinderknech did enough to take the match in his favour and move on to the next round. Alexander Bublik Knocked Out Of Wimbledon 2025; Jaume Munar Secures Shock Victory Over No 28 Seed Alexander Bublik in First Round.

Alexander Zverev Crashes Out of Wimbledon 2025

Our first top-five men's seed has fallen 😱 Arthur Rinderknech defeats World No.3 Alexander Zverev 7-6(3), 6-7(8), 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-4.#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/TiQyID9VkW — TENNIS (@Tennis) July 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)