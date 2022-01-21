Not very long ago Sania Mirza announced her retirement after she was crashed out from the Australian Open 2022 women's doubles. She had spoken elaborately about how her body is wearing out and the motivation levels are no longer the same. Needless to say, her fans are shocked about the development and many paid tributes to the Indian tennis star. Amul Topical also hailed her career by posting a caricature. They shared the interesting artwork on social media.

Tweet by Amul Topical:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)