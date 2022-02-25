After qualifying for the final of 2022 Dubai Tennis Championships, Russia's Andrey Rublev wrote "no war please" after his semifinal win over Hubert Hurkacz amid the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev writes "No war please" on the camera following his advancement to the final in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/GQe8d01rTd — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 25, 2022

