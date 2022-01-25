Ashleigh Barty would have the opportunity of getting one step closer to the Australian Open 2022 title when she faces Jessica Pegula in the women's singles quarterfinals at the Rod Laver Arena on January 25, Tuesday. The match will begin at an estimated time of 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network channels would provide live telecast of the match. Fans in India can also access SonyLiv and JioTV to live stream the match.

See Details:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)