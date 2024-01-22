Carlos Alcaraz took just under two hours to advance to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open 2024. He defeated Serbian youngster Miomir Kecmanovic 6-4,6-4, 6-0 to advance. Many expected a close contest between to two young stars of Tennis as The Serbian pushed Carlitos to the limit two years ago in the Miami Open, but Alcaraz since then has been a force to reckon with and was a clear winner in Monday’s game at the Australian Open. Carlos Alcaraz will play against Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open 2024. Australian Open 2024: Alexander Zverev Defeats Cameron Norrie in Five-Set Thriller to Enter Quarterfinals.

Carlos Alcaraz Advances to Quarterfinals of Australian Open 2024

