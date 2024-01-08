2023 has been a very great year for Australian top seed Alex De Mainaur, winning his first ATP 500 title in Mexico and reaching his first Masters final finishing the year in the top 15. Just one week into the Tennis 2024 season, Alex De Minaur defeated Novak Djokovic, Taylor Fritz and Alexander Zverev helping him to crack the Top 10 ATP Rankings for the first time, climbing to a career-high World No. 10. The Australian is just the 11th player from his country to achieve the feat and the first to hold a Top 10 spot since former World No. 1 Lleyton Hewitt in July 2006. Alexander Zverev Shines As Germany Wins United Cup 2023–24 Title After Thrilling Final Tie Against Poland.

Alex De Minaur in Top-10 Ranking for First Time

Alex Dix Minaur 🔟@alexdeminaur reaches a significant career-high ranking! pic.twitter.com/gBztKM9sY3 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) January 6, 2024

