Czech duo of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova defend their title as they clinch the Australian Open 2023 Women's Doubles crown by defeating Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara 6-4, 6-3 in straight sets. Krejcikova and Siniakova came into the tournament with great form as they have not lost a match at the Grand Slam level since the 2021 US Open. With this grand slam win they have their second Australian Open title and seventh major title overall. Jason Kubler and Rinky Hijakata Win Australian Open 2023 Men’s Doubles Title; Beat Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski in Straight Sets.

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova Defend Australian Open Title

