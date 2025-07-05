Defending champion Barbora Krejcikova and Emma Navarro are set to lock horns in the women's singles third round at Wimbledon 2025 on July 5. The Barbora Krejcikova vs Emma Navarro match is scheduled to start at approximately 6:40 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be played at Court 1. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Wimbledon 2025 in India. So, fans looking for live telecast viewing options for the Barbora Krejcikova vs Emma Navarro Wimbledon 2025 women's singles third round match can tune in to Star Sports TV channels. Fans looking for Wimbledon 2025 live streaming viewing options will get it on the JioHotstar app and website. Novak Djokovic Marches Into Third Round of Wimbledon 2025 With Victory Over Daniel Evans, Serbian Outdoes Roger Federer in Interesting Stat.

Barbora Krejcikova vs Emma Navarro Wimbledon 2025

Can the reigning Ladies' Singles Champion overcome No.10 seed Emma Navarro on No.1 Court? 👀 Find out more about the round three match with @IBM Match Insights ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/zVfScWr4CM — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2025

