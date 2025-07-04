Hao-Ching Chan and Barbora Krejcikova's duo will look to go deeper in the Wimbledon 2025 when they will clash with the team of Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani in the women's doubles second-round match on July 4. Court 18 is hosting the Hao-Ching Chan and Barbora Krejcikova vs Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani match and the match has a approximate start time of 5:55 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of Wimbledon 2025 in India, and fans can watch the Hao-Ching Chan and Barbora Krejcikova vs Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani live telecast on its channels. There's also an online viewing option available for fans as they can watch Hao-Ching Chan and Barbora Krejcikova vs Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Wimbledon Breaks Strict All-White Dress Code Rule, Allows Players To Wear Black Armbands To Honour Diogo Jota After His Tragic Death in Car Crash.

Hao-Ching Chan and Barbora Krejcikova vs Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani, Wimbledon 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

