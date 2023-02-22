Tennis legend Bjorn Borg left an event in Bengaluru where he was supposed to be honoured after Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai arrived late. According to a report, the event was scheduled to start at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) but Bommai arrived after almost two hours at 11:15 am IST. Borg reportedly left the event and went to watch son Leo in action at the Bengaluru Open 2023. 'Speechless' Lionel Messi Reacts After Rafael Nadal Endorses Him to Win Laureus Sportsman of the Year 2023 Award.

Bjorn Borg Leaves Event After Karnataka CM Turns Up Late

