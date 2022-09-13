Carlos Alcaraz, the 19-year-old Spanish star, has recorded his name in the history book after winning the US Open 2022 Men's Singles title after beating Casper Ruud in the final. He became the second youngest player to win the grand slam title and is now the youngest player to claim the ATP world no 1 ranking. After achieving the historic feat, Alcaraz snapped a picture with his US Open trophy in a busy street of New York City.

See Alcaraz with US Open Trophy in NY street:

Good morning! 👋🏻 📸 Getty Images pic.twitter.com/DIv2oNHs98 — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) September 12, 2022

