The match between Caroline Dolehide and Coco Gauff will be played at Margaret Court Arena on Wednesday, January 17 and has a scheduled start time of 8:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Australian Open in India. So, the Australian Open 2024 matches will be telecast live on Sony Sports SD/HD channels. Fans can tune into the Sony LIV app on mobile and Smart TV to get the live streaming of the match. Today’s Tennis Match Live: Check Australian Open 2024 Schedule for January 17.

Caroline Dolehide vs Coco Gauff Australian Open 2024 Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

