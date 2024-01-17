Some fantastic matches took place on Day three of the Australian Open 2024 with Carlos Alcaraz, Elena Rybakina starting their Australian Open campaign with a win. On day four, January 17, 2024, the Men's and Women's singles Round two will start. Ons Jabeur will take on Mirra Andreeva and simultaneously Jannik Sinner will clash with Jesper de Jong. Those two games will be followed with Alex de Minaur taking on Matteo Arnaldi and Coco Gauff playing with Caroline Dolehide. Later in the day, Aryna Sabalenka will face Brenda Fruhvirtova, simultaneously Stefanos Tsitsipas will face Jordan Thompson. Following those games, Novak Djokovic will continye campaign against Alexei Popyrin and Andrey Rublev will play Christopher Eubanks. Australian Open 2024 Day 3 Highlights Daily Round-up and Match Results: India's Sumit Nagal Creates History, Former AO Winner Angelique Kerber Out in First Round.

Men's Singles Schedule in Australian Open 2024 On January 17

Get ready for a thrill ride as big names in tennis will take the court in Round 2️⃣ of #AO2024 🎾 Which match are you excited for? 🤩#SonySportsNetwork #AustralianOpen #AusOpen #SlamOfTheGreats pic.twitter.com/0EygZvNoJe — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 16, 2024

Women's Singles Schedule in Australian Open 2024 On January 17

