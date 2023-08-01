Chinese tennis player Yibing Wu shockingly collapsed on the court during his first-round men's singles match against Japan's Yosuke Watanuki in Washington. Fans who were watching the match saw shocking scenes unfold as Yu collapsed on his chair placed by the side of the court after he walked up to the area and later, had to be attended to by the officials. The 23-year-old, unfortunately, could not continue the match and had to retire. This was, however, not the first time that Yu has had such an experience. He had earlier when he faced Frances Tiafoe at Wimbledon. World No 1 Iga Swiatek Defeats Laura Siegemund to Win BNP Paribas Open 2023, Clinch Fourth Title of Season.

Watch Video Here

Wu Yibing fainted from heat stroke，Retired with 4-1 lead. pic.twitter.com/t7g8GVbykx — TennisMao (@AfiSeer73403) July 31, 2023

