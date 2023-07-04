A high voltage clash early in the first round of Wimbledon 2023 on Tuesday, July 3, 2023, as Dominic Thiem will be taking on Stefanos Tsitsipas. Dominic Thiem isn’t exactly playing his best tennis at the moment, so is Stefanos Tsitsipas. The match has a probable starting time of 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of Wimbledon 2023 in India. Fans will be able to watch Dominic Thiem vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, Wimbledon 2023 match on Star Sports 2, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD Channels. Meanwhile, the Disney+ Hotstar app will provide the live streaming of this game in India.

Dominic Thiem vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, Wimbledon 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

A blockbuster First Round clash 🔥@Vijay_Amritraj is all of us as he looks forward to some sublime tennis on display when @steftsitsipas takes on @domithiem 🍿 Tune-in to Day 2 of #WimbledonOnStar Today | 3:30 PM onwards | Star Sports Network & Disney+ Hotstar pic.twitter.com/U7e1XskVXL — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 4, 2023

