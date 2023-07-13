Elina Svitolina will be playing in the semi-final round of the Wimbledon 2023 on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Elina Svitolina will face Marketa Vondrousova in the semi-final round. The match has a probable starting time of 6.00 pm Indian Standard Time IST. Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of Wimbledon 2023 in India. Fans will be able to watch Elina Svitolina vs Marketa Vondrousova, Wimbledon 2023 match on Star Sports 2, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD Channels. Meanwhile, the Disney+ Hotstar app will provide the live streaming of this game in India.

Elina Svitolina vs Marketa Vondrousova, Wimbledon 2023 Live Streaming

Who will book their date with destiny in the Ladies' Singles Semi-Finals?✨@rohanbopanna's step towards a maiden Wimbledon Final 🙌@Vijay_Amritraj previews a much-anticipated Day 11! Tune-in to #WimbledonOnStar Today | 6 PM onwards | Star Sports Network & Disney+ Hotstar pic.twitter.com/DEbJ7drIIX — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 13, 2023

