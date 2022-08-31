Defending champion Emma Raducanu got knocked out of the US Open 2022 after a first round defeat against Alize Cornet. The British youngster, who won the last edition of the grand slam tournament, fell to a straight-set defeat (6-3, 6-3) and returned to the ranks.

Check the Tweet About Raducanu's Defeat:

Allez, Alize! 🇫🇷 @alizecornet knocks off the defending champion in straight sets. pic.twitter.com/riJ2n6NmPQ — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 31, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)