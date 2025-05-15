A former world no 1 and a three-time Grand Slam winner, Andy Murray celebrates his 37th birthday today (May 15) with fans flooding the star's social media handles with congratulatory wishes. Murray was the first British player to win multiple Wimbledon titles since Fred Perry and a male tennis player to win a singles title since 1936. With 46 career titles in the Open Era and two Olympic gold medals, Murray retired from the sport in August 2024. Check out some of the birthday wishes for the legendary Tennis player on his special day below. Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray End Coaching Partnership Ahead of French Open 2025.

Happy Birthday!

Legend and Great Guy

Happy birthday buddy @andy_murray a legend & a great guy, thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do. Hope you have a great day and enjoy yourself 🥳🎂🎁🎉 — Daniel(SDMN) (@TheYOLOArtist) May 15, 2025

Happy Birthday Andy Murray

@andy_murray Happy Birthday Andy!🎂🎉 Best wishes on your Birthday. Enjoy your day to the fullest 😊❤️ pic.twitter.com/RsNOqdmLUD — Lucía (@Lu_24sh) May 15, 2025

HBD <3

We Celebrate You

Happy birthday @andy_murray ... thanks for being next to Novak and for everything ❤ 🙏 🥂🎂... you are part of NoleFam now 😀... ee we celebrate you 🤗. pic.twitter.com/Sss9zVJONa — Nikolova (@AngelinaNikolo8) May 15, 2025

