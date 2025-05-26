A legend and a superstar in his own right, Spain's Rafael Nadal was given a special farewell at the French Open 2025, on Day 1 of the competition, which witnessed unprecedented scenes from Roland Garros. Nadal, who was present with his grandparents, sister, wife, and two-year-old son, retired from tennis in November 2024, but only after winning a record 14 Roland Garros trophies, which was celebrated by the fans, fellow players, and organisers at Court Philippe-Chatrier. The farewell ceremony also saw the reunion of Tennis' Big 4 - Nadal, Roger Federer, Andy Murray, and Novak Djokovic, which lifted the occasion even more. Check out photos and video from Rafael Nadal's farewell ceremony at the French Open 2025 below. Rafael Nadal's Son's Interaction with Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray Wins Hearts At French Open 2025 (Watch Video).
Rafael Nadal Receives Thunderous Welcome
Back for his Roland-Garros farewell 🧡#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/CXdh7DA6xc
— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 25, 2025
Unforgettable Day
Merci, @rolandgarros! I will never forget this amazing day! 🥹 pic.twitter.com/cHerLKY7rP
— Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) May 25, 2025
Rafael Nadal Thanks the Crowd
🥹🧡#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/8HNClLCUe7
— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 25, 2025
The Big 4
Iconic 📸#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/iKW2QDCXwa
— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 25, 2025
Rafael Nadal Meets Carlos Alcaraz
Carlitos joins the party 😁#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/Im7Re4b6l4
— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 25, 2025
Rafael Nadal Ceremony Highlights
A day to remember 🧡#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/r4RQruQbbV
— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 25, 2025
Crowd At Roland Garros Thanks Rafael Nadal
Legend Reunite
What a picture...#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/dDYDFahVdl
— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 25, 2025
The Big 4 on Court
Legendary moment with the legends of the game @rogerfederer @DjokerNole @andy_murray 🥹#RolandGarros @RafaelNadal pic.twitter.com/kfnQFIWFsS
— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 25, 2025
Final Lap of Honor
A final lap of honor that lasts forever 🧡 @RafaelNadal #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/3Xatf3guhk
— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 25, 2025
Rafael Nadal Immortalised At Court Philippe-Chatier
To the King, leaving a perpetual mark on the Roland-Garros clay.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/SFHkAuYG9K
— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 25, 2025
Full Ceremony Video
Rafael Nadal tribute ceremony. Full version. 👑#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/YkFVybrKas
— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 25, 2025
