A legend and a superstar in his own right, Spain's Rafael Nadal was given a special farewell at the French Open 2025, on Day 1 of the competition, which witnessed unprecedented scenes from Roland Garros. Nadal, who was present with his grandparents, sister, wife, and two-year-old son, retired from tennis in November 2024, but only after winning a record 14 Roland Garros trophies, which was celebrated by the fans, fellow players, and organisers at Court Philippe-Chatrier. The farewell ceremony also saw the reunion of Tennis' Big 4 - Nadal, Roger Federer, Andy Murray, and Novak Djokovic, which lifted the occasion even more. Check out photos and video from Rafael Nadal's farewell ceremony at the French Open 2025 below. Rafael Nadal's Son's Interaction with Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray Wins Hearts At French Open 2025 (Watch Video).

Rafael Nadal Receives Thunderous Welcome

Unforgettable Day

Merci, @rolandgarros! I will never forget this amazing day! 🥹 pic.twitter.com/cHerLKY7rP — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) May 25, 2025

Rafael Nadal Thanks the Crowd

The Big 4

Rafael Nadal Meets Carlos Alcaraz

Rafael Nadal Ceremony Highlights

Crowd At Roland Garros Thanks Rafael Nadal

Legend Reunite

The Big 4 on Court

Final Lap of Honor

Rafael Nadal Immortalised At Court Philippe-Chatier

To the King, leaving a perpetual mark on the Roland-Garros clay.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/SFHkAuYG9K — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 25, 2025

Full Ceremony Video

