Novak Djokovic is preparing for the upcoming tennis major which is Australian Open 2025. Djokovic was spotted alongside Andy Murray during his training session for Australian Open 2025. Andy Murray was guiding the 24-time Grand Slam Champion during his preparation for the Australian Open 2025. Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev reacted to this and said, "Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray’s coaching partnership is great for growing tennis, ‘Imagine Messi would become the coach of Cristiano Ronaldo." Novak Djokovic Reveals That he Was 'Poisoned' During 2022 Melbourne Detention Ahead of Australian Open 2025.

Daniil Medvedev Makes Ronaldo and Messi Referenece

Daniil Medvedev says Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray’s coaching partnership is great for growing tennis, ‘Imagine Messi would become the coach of Cristiano Ronaldo’



“You're known as one of the greatest problem solvers on tour. Andy Murray is one of the other ones. Now he's… pic.twitter.com/RYueZGaTwd— The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) January 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)