The French Open 2025 organisers conducted a special tribute for Rafael Nadal last evening, where the Legends - Nadal, Roger Federer, Andy Murray, and Novak Djokovic of Tennis reunited. However, what caught everyone's eye was the Spaniard's son's interaction with the legends after the farewell ceremony at Court Philippe-Chatrier, in a clip shared by Roland Garros' social media handle. In the now-viral video, Nadal's son could be seen clapping hands with Roger Federer, Andy Murray, and Novak Djokovic enthusiastically, which witnessed once-on-court rivals in a jovial mood. Check the video below. Roland Garros 2025: Benjamin Hassan Makes History As First Lebanese Player in Open Era To Qualify for French Open.

Rafael Nadal's Son Interacts with Roger Federer, Andy Murray, and Novak Djokovic

