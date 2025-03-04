Indian tennis legend Rohan Bopanna celebrates his 45th birthday today, on March 4, 2025. Renowned for becoming the oldest first-time World No. 1 player in Men's doubles, at the age of 43, Bopanna was born in Bengaluru in 1980. The legend has 26 ATP doubles titles, is a gold medalist in Asian Games, and is the champion of Australia Open 2024 Grand Slam doubles. As Bopanna turns 45, wishing him a happy birthday, and a more prosperous journey ahead. Let's scroll below and see what message his fans have for him on his birthday. Rohan Bopanna, Matthew Ebden Announce Split After Two Successful Seasons; Indian Tennis Star to Reunite With Former Croatian Partner Ivan Dodig.

Reason to Start Watching Tennis:

Happy Birthday to the youngest tennis player of India Rohan Bopanna upgrading his level every year. The reason why I started watching Tennis keep going and win more and more trophies for India. 🏆 🎉🥳🥳 @rohanbopanna pic.twitter.com/YVw88KWnVp — Arya Mohite (@AryaMohite53560) March 4, 2025

Tennis Ace:

The BFC family wishes tennis ace and #FriendOfBFC Rohan Bopanna a very happy birthday! 🥳 #WeAreBFC #ನೀಲಿಎಂದೆಂದಿಗೂ pic.twitter.com/3bBghFX9CP — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) March 4, 2025

Wishes for Long and Healthy Life:

Heartiest congratulations to Rohan Bopanna ji on your birthday. Wishes for your long and healthy life #RohanBopanna @RohanBopanna #SwatiTandon101 pic.twitter.com/egaJI71CYp — Swati Tandon ( Modi Ka Parivar ) (@SwatiTandon101) March 4, 2025

Heartiest Congratulations:

Rohan Bopanna is an Indian professional tennis player. Heartiest congratulations on your birthday #RohanBopanna @RohanBopanna #VinodNambardar pic.twitter.com/loDiKiVF2R — Vinod Nambardar (@vinodnambardar) March 4, 2025

