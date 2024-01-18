India’s Sumit Nagal will take China’s Juncheng Shang on January 18, 2024 (Thursday) in the second-round match of Australian Open 2020 men’s singles. The Australian Open 2024 match will take place at Court 13 in Melbourne Park and will likely begin from 08:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans can watch Sumit Nagal vs Juncheng Shang, Australian Open 2024 men’s singles second round match’s live telecast on Sony Sports Channels. Sumit Nagal vs Juncheng Shang will be available on its OTT platform SonyLIV mobile app and website. Former Indian Tennis Star Somdev Devvarman Sends Best Wishes For Sumit Nagal Ahead of His Australian Open 2024 Second Round Match Against Juncheng Shang (Watch Video).

Sumit Nagal vs Juncheng Shang Live Streaming and Telecast Details

💥 Get ready to cheer loud and proud 📣@nagalsumit will take centre stage at the @AustralianOpen tomorrow 🇮🇳 Can the Indian tennis sensation continue to defy the odds❓🎾#SonySportsNetwork #AustralianOpen #AusOpen #SlamOfTheGreats #SumitNagal pic.twitter.com/o64AcQ59ha — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 17, 2024

