Jannik Sinner is all set to clash swords with Roman Safiullin in the Wimbledon 2023 Quarterfinal clash on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. The match at the Court 1 has a probable starting time of 6:45 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of Wimbledon 2023 in India. Fans will be able to watch Jannik Sinner vs Roman Safiullin, Wimbledon 2023 match on Star Sports 2, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD Channels. Meanwhile, the Disney+ Hotstar app will provide the live streaming of this game in India.

Jannik Sinner vs Roman Safiullin, Wimbledon 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

After a testing Round of 16 game, @iga_swiatek is ready for an electrifying quarter final clash Elina Svitolina at the #Wimbledon2023! Will the top-seeded player claim victory? 👀 Tune-in to #WimbledonOnStar Today | 6.00* PM onwards | Star Sports Network & Disney+ Hotstar pic.twitter.com/ODByMqucsA — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)