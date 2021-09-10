Young tennis star Leylah Fernandez would be aiming to make it to the finals when she faces Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open semifinals of the US Open 2021 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 10, Friday. The match has a tentative start time of 04:30 am IST and will be telecasted on Star Sports with Disney+ Hotstar providing the live streaming.

Check tweet here:

On Day 11 of the #USOpen, two teenagers are bidding to reach the final. We have some fiery clashes lined up for you today! Don’t forget to tune-in 8:30PM onwards.#TennisWonderland pic.twitter.com/Jy3FQuq4n6 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 9, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)