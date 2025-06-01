Lorenzo Musetti and Holger Rune will battle each other in the men's singles competition in the fourth round of the French Open 2025 on Sunday, June 1. The Lorenzo Musetti vs Holger Rune match is set to be played at the Philippe-Chatrier match and it is expected to start at 11:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the French Open 2025 and fans can watch the Lorenzo Musetti vs Holger Rune live telecast on its channels. Those looking for an online viewing option can also watch the Lorenzo Musetti vs Holger Rune French Open 2025 live streaming on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites. But a subscription and match pass, respectively, are needed for the same. Rohan Bopanna-Adam Pavlasek Pair Knocked Out of French Open 2025 With Third Round Defeat to Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Holger Rune

The draw’s thinning, but the stakes are rising 💥 Who takes the spotlight at #RolandGarros today? 🎾 pic.twitter.com/un9Bj0nY7X — FanCode (@FanCode) June 1, 2025

