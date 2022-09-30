Novak Djokovic secured a semifinal berth in Tel Aviv Open 2022 on September 30. The Serbian international defeated Vasek Pospisil 7-5, 6-3 in the quarterfinals. Djokovic will face Roman Safiullin in his semifinal clash on October 1.

Novak Djokovic Through to Tel Aviv Open 2022 semifinals:

What a way to seal it! Novak Djokovic is through to the Semi-Finals in Tel Aviv, after a 7-6 6-3 victory against lucky loser Vasek Pospisil. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GArasXgl5a — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) September 30, 2022

