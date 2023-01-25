Nine-time winner Novak Djokovic has qualified for the semifinal of the Australian Open 2023. The Serbian defeated 6th-ranked Andrey Rublev in straight sets (6-1, 6-2, 6-4). From the start of the match, Djokovic looked unstoppable and gave no chance to his opponent to make any comeback. He will now face Tommy Paul in the semifinal of the Australian Open 2023. Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna Enter Final of Australian Open 2023 Mixed Doubles; Beat Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski.

Novak Djokovic Enters the Semifinal of Australian Open 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)