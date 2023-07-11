Tennis Superstar Novak Djokovic is all set to write his name in history books as he enters Centre Court in the Quarter-final clash in Wimbledon 2023 against Andrey Rublev on Tuesday, July 11. The high-voltage match will mark the 400th Grand Slam match for the Serbian Tennis Star. The 23-time grand slam champion would look to bring A-game into play in the epic match and make the historic moment a special one by defeating Rublev. Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic Calls For Earlier Start of Matches at Centre Court

Novak Djokovic Set to Play His 400th Grand Slam Match

4️⃣0️⃣0️⃣! New milestone unlocked! 💥 The reigning champ @DjokerNole takes the court for the 400th time in Grand Slams, in pursuit of chasing his 24th title. 🏆 Semi Final calling? Tune-in to #WimbledonOnStar Today | 7:15 PM* onwards | Star Sports Network & Disney_ Hotstar pic.twitter.com/WaGSQ70rVE — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 11, 2023

