Serbian legend Novak Djokovic will begin his US Open 2025 men's singles campaign against Learner Tien on Monday, August 25. The Novak Djokovic vs Learner Tien US Open 2025 men's singles match is set to be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The Novak Djokovic vs Learner Tien US Open 2025 men's singles match will approximately begin at 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the US Open 2025 in India. Fans can find telecast viewing options of the US Open Grand Slam 2025 matches on the Star Sports TV channels. US Open 2025 will also be available for fans through online viewing options on JioHotstar, the OTT app for Star Sports Network, which will be providing live streaming of the fourth and final Grand Slam of the year tennis matches. But fans would need to pay a nominal fee to watch the live matches of the tournament. Defending Champions Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka Lead Entry Lists for US Open 2025.

US Open 2025 Details

The most electrifying Grand Slam starts today! ⚡ Who do you think will lift the @usopen 2025 title? 🤔#USOpen2025 Main Draw 👉 Starts SUN, 24th AUG, 8:30 PM! pic.twitter.com/odhbEXardZ — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 24, 2025

