Novak Djokovic doesn't disappoint his fans as he expectedly wins his 23rd Grand Slam title by beating Casper Ruud in the final of the French Open 2023 final. The first set went to tie-breaker but he never flinched and since then didn't put a foot wrong to seal the match 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5. With the win he also becomes the first Tennis star to win a Grand Slam at least thrice.

Novak Djokovic Wins French Open 2023 Title

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)