With a confident win in the Third round to back her Ons Jabeur resume campaign as she takes on Petra Kvitová in a round of 16 Women's singles match in Wimbledon 2023. This exciting clash is scheduled to be played at the centre court and scheduled to begin at an approximate time of 8:.30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast provider of Wimbledon 2023 in India and the live telecast of the matches will be available on Star Sports 2/HD and Select channels. Fans who are keen on watching this match online can check out its live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee.

Ons Jabeur vs Petra Kvitová, Wimbledon 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Crunch games ahead!🔥@carlosalcaraz & @steftsitsipas are all set for Round of 16 while @DjokerNole aims to settle unfinished business as we have @Vijay_Amritraj previewing Day 8 of #Wimbledon2023! 🎾 Tune-in to #WimbledonOnStar LIVE now on Star Sports Network & Disney+ Hotstar pic.twitter.com/KoROJEQWI2 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 10, 2023

